Annual Run for the Wall to roll through Junction City, Topeka soon

The Run for the Wall is schedule to arrive in Junction City on Sunday, May 21, and continue through Topeka and eastern Kansas the next day.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a cross-country tradition to honor those who gave their lives defending our freedoms.

The annual Run for the Wall is making its journey from California to Washington, D.C. ahead of Memorial Town. It rolls through northeast Kansas this weekend.

David Eckel and Frank Votaw with ABATE Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event. Watch the interview to hear why the ride is so important to them.

The Run for the Wall is schedule to arrive in Junction City on Sunday, May 21. Riders will pull into Heritage Park around 5:45 p.m., with a 6 p.m. memorial service.

The ride departs Monday morning to continue through eastern Kansas. They’re scheduled to make an 8:45 a.m. stop at the Kansas Turnpike Topeka Service Area. There, they’ll be able to refuel courtesy ABATE of Kansas District 4, with support from ALR Post 400, CVMA KS 21-4, Warner Electric, KWIK Staff, and Skin Illustrations.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Dover in Wabaunsee...
Eskridge man, 90, suffers fatal injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Wabaunsee County
A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
FILE
Man accused of rape, giving alcohol to minors remains behind bars in Riley Co.

Latest News

The Capital City’s Chick-fil-A is getting a facelift complete with a new drive-thru canopy and...
Topeka’s Chick-fil-A starts construction on new drive-thru canopy
Charges have been filed against a convicted felon in connection to a Topeka homicide that...
Charges filed against convicted felon in connection to Topeka homicide
13 News at Six
A woman was transported to a local hospital after she suffered smoke inhalation in a house fire...
Woman suffers smoke inhalation in fire north of Topeka
Washburn Rural HS breaks ground on new Innovation Center.
Washburn Rural breaks ground on innovation center