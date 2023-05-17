Annual Run for the Wall to roll through Junction City, Topeka soon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a cross-country tradition to honor those who gave their lives defending our freedoms.

The annual Run for the Wall is making its journey from California to Washington, D.C. ahead of Memorial Town. It rolls through northeast Kansas this weekend.

David Eckel and Frank Votaw with ABATE Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event. Watch the interview to hear why the ride is so important to them.

The Run for the Wall is schedule to arrive in Junction City on Sunday, May 21. Riders will pull into Heritage Park around 5:45 p.m., with a 6 p.m. memorial service.

The ride departs Monday morning to continue through eastern Kansas. They’re scheduled to make an 8:45 a.m. stop at the Kansas Turnpike Topeka Service Area. There, they’ll be able to refuel courtesy ABATE of Kansas District 4, with support from ALR Post 400, CVMA KS 21-4, Warner Electric, KWIK Staff, and Skin Illustrations.

