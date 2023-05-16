With 17 slayings as of May 16, Topeka on record pace for yearly homicide total in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka is on the unenviable pace to set a record for the number of homicides committed in a single year in the capital city.

Monday afternoon’s shooting in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue in south Topeka resulted in the city’s 17th homicide of 2023, according to WIBW records.

Monday’s homicide marked the second deadly shooting in the past six weeks in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue.

Topeka is averaging more than three homicides per month as of May 16, 2023.

According to WIBW records, arrests have been announced in 10 of the homicides so far in 2023.

At least two other cases have been referred to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible charges, according to WIBW records.

The capital city set a record for homicides in 2017, when 30 slayings were reported.

Here is a look at homicides so far in 2023 in Topeka:

2023 HOMICIDES IN TOPEKA

As of 4/27/23

1. Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka, reported at 8:51 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in the 1300 block of S.E. Madison. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/09/police-identify-victim-weekend-homicide-near-downtown-topeka/

2. A 16-month-old boy died Jan. 8 after he was taken to a hospital Jan. 4 in what police said was a child-abuse case. Dustin J. Kelley, 40, of Topeka, was arrested Jan. 12 and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder; abuse of a child; and aggravated endangering of a child. Police said the child and Kelley were known to one another. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/12/topeka-man-arrested-murder-child-abuse-following-toddlers-death/

3. Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, of Topeka, died in an intentionally set house fire around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton was booked at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with three counts of first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated arson; and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/20/fatality-fire/

4. Peyton L. Tyler, 9, of Topeka, died in an intentionally set house fire around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton was booked at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with three counts of first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated arson; and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/20/fatality-fire/

5. Kourtney K. Tyler, 1, of Topeka, died in an intentionally set house fire around 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at 916 S.W. Warren Ave. Kyle J. Tyler, 32, of Holton was booked at 7:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with three counts of first-degree murder; four counts of aggravated arson; and two counts of aggravated child endangerment. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/20/fatality-fire/

6. Jason Jeremy Neal, 48, of Topeka, was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound around 9:17 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the 400 block of S.W. Tyler. Officers had been called to the scene on a “medical problem,” police officials said. https://www.wibw.com/2023/01/28/topeka-police-investigating-homicide-near-downtown-topeka/ Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder.

7. Michael R. Comp, 40, of Topeka, was found shot to death in a tow truck around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, near S.E. 34th and Virginia Avenue. Wesley Tyrone Rayton, 47, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said on Feb. 7 that Rayton had been charged with four felony offenses related to the incident: first-degree murder; criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle; theft of a firearm; and aggravated assault. https://www.wibw.com/2023/02/01/arrest-made-tuesday-homicide/https://www.wibw.com/2023/02/01/arrest-made-tuesday-homicide/

8. Rodney D. Clayton, 57, of Topeka, whose body was found around 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, behind a house in the 200 block of S.W. Harrison. The incident originally was classified as a “suspicious death.” https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/06/police-investigating-discovery-body-near-downtown-topeka/ It later was listed as a homicide. Serena Sanchez, 26, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with second-degree murder. https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/07/homicide-arrest-made-mondays-suspicious-death/

9. Khristopher A.L. Brown, 19, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 7:53 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the 1300 block of S.E. 8th Avenue. Officers responded to a crash and found a man later identified as Brown who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/15/topeka-police-scene-se-topeka-wreck/

10. Kaleb Lane, 13, of Topeka, an eighth-grader at Eisenhower Middle School, died in a shooting around 8:29 p.m. Thursday, March 16, in the 1300 block of S.W. Garfield. Officers responding to a shooting incident at that address found an individual later identified as Lane suffering from life-threatening injuries. Lane was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 14-year-old boy from Topeka who wasn’t immediately identified was booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with second-degree murder.

11. Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, Topeka, was found shot to death around 10:15 a.m. Sunday, March 26, in the 1500 block of S.E. Quincy. https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/26/officials-investigate-weekend-homicide-downtown-topeka/

12. Gregorio Castillo, 68, of Topeka, died March 23 of injuries suffered in a road-rage incident that occurred just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 15. Topeka police said Castillo was being treated for the injuries and died the week of March 20. Police investigated the case and presented it to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether to file charges. https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/29/topeka-man-dies-after-road-rage-incident/ https://www.wibw.com/2023/03/29/restaurant-hosts-fundraiser-man-killed-road-rage-incident/

13. Sherman Coleman Jr., 33, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 6:36 p.m. Monday, April 17, in the 2300 block of S.E. Bellview. Officers responded to the scene and found a man, later identified as Coleman, who’d been shot. The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. https://www.wibw.com/2023/04/18/se-topeka-shooting-leaves-1-person-critically-injured/ Christopher Lamar Brown, 36, of Topeka, was arrested and booked at 4:30 p.m. April 20, 2023, into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and violation of offender registration act. https://www.wibw.com/2023/04/21/topeka-man-arrested-1st-degree-murder/

14. Troy Shepard, 55, of Topeka, was shot and killed around 3:17 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, in the 900 block of S.W. 17th. Officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he later died. https://www.wibw.com/2023/04/18/se-topeka-shooting-leaves-1-person-critically-injured/ Christopher Fields Ray, 32, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 12:30 p.m. April 19 in connection with first-degree murder. https://www.wibw.com/2023/04/19/topekas-14th-homicide-victim-identified-55-year-old-local/ Also arrested May 15 in connection with first-degree murder was Daniel R. Gallow, 24, of Topeka. https://www.wibw.com/2023/05/15/man-arrested-connection-topeka-homicide-arrested-again-murder/

15. Semaj O. Jackson, 26, of Topeka, was shot and killed 8:11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, in the 2000 block of S.W. Clay. Officers responding to the shooting call found Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound. Jackson was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. Much of the investigation appeared to be in the alley between S.W. Clay and S.W. Buchanan, just north of S.W. Hampton. Authorities said everyone involved in the shooting had been identified and that self-defense was a possibility in the shooting. https://www.wibw.com/2023/04/26/central-topeka-shooting-under-investigation-one-critical-condition/

16. Aaron P. Mathis Jr., 16, of Topeka, died following a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Friday, April 7, in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry. https://www.wibw.com/2023/04/07/one-person-taken-hospital-following-overnight-shooting/ Officers responding to the shooting found Mathis suffering from a gunshot wound. That individual, later identified as Mathis, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Mathis’ death was announced Wednesday afternoon, April 26. https://www.wibw.com/2023/04/26/teen-involved-topeka-shooting-succumbs-injuries/

17. One person who hadn’t been identified as of 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, was shot and killed around 2 p.m. Monday, May 15, in the 3500 block of S.W. Kerry Avenue. https://www.wibw.com/2023/05/15/tpd-investigate-shooting-south-topeka/

Here is a look at Topeka’s top 10 homicide totals by year:

1. 30 homicides, 2017

2. 28 homicides, 1994

3. 25 homicides, 2020

4. 24 homicides, 1993

5. 23 homicides, 2001

6. 22 homicides, 2016

7. 19 homicides, tie 1978 and 1996

8. 18 homicides, tie 2000 and 2012

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.