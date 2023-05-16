Water line improvements close College Heights Rd. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Water line improvements will close College Heights Rd. in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan announced beginning Monday, May 22, Larson Construction will begin replacing and improving water lines on College Heights Rd. from Denison Ave. to Sunset Ave. The work also includes street pavement and storm sewer replacement on College Heights and at the Denison intersection.

City of Manhattan indicated college Heights will be closed for all access except to residential properties that lack alternate access in which case it will be through construction on gravel surfacing.

City of Manhattan emphasized there will be no through traffic on College Heights during the construction.

City of Manhattan noted properties adjacent to this project might experience disruptions in water service when the new water lines are connected. There will also be periods during concrete paving and driveway restorations when direct access to certain driveways will be restricted. Notifications will be provided in advance by Larson Construction.

For traffic impacts, drivers should expect light to moderate traffic and some delays on College Heights between Anderson Ave. and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

The project is estimated to take approximately 13 weeks to complete this project, depending on the weather.

