Wabaunsee County crash sends man to Topeka hospital
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Eskridge in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.
The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Keene-Eskridge Road near Glacier Road.
Authorities at the scene said the driver of a silver Buick LeSabre was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.
The car ended up on its top in a grassy slope off the east side of Keene-Eskridge Road.
