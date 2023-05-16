Wabaunsee County crash sends man to Topeka hospital

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Eskridge in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Keene-Eskridge Road near Glacier Road.

Authorities at the scene said the driver of a silver Buick LeSabre was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

The car ended up on its top in a grassy slope off the east side of Keene-Eskridge Road.

Check wibw.com for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.