Wabaunsee County crash sends man to Topeka hospital

A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Eskridge in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESKRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Eskridge in Wabaunsee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Keene-Eskridge Road near Glacier Road.

Authorities at the scene said the driver of a silver Buick LeSabre was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

The car ended up on its top in a grassy slope off the east side of Keene-Eskridge Road.

Check wibw.com for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar

Latest News

FILE
Local agencies to join Click It or Ticket seatbelt safety campaign
Wabaunsee Co. crash
Wabaunsee County crash sends man to Topeka hospital
Tap That Topeka Beerfest will return under new ownership and management.
New ownership revamps Tap That Topeka Beerfest
FILE
Man accused of rape, giving alcohol to minors remains behind bars in Riley Co.