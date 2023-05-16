Tuesday forecast: Staying cool, warming up tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After some leftover patchy drizzle/mist/fog this morning, most areas will be dry or at least only get a trace of rain. Clouds will be the main concern for today and the question is how quickly will they clear out from north to south this afternoon/evening.

Taking Action:

You may need the sunglasses this afternoon especially north of I-70, uncertainty on how quickly clouds clear out for areas south of I-70 and if there’s sun before sunset or not.

Rain returns Thursday into Thursday night, specific timing is still unknown so keep checking back for updates. IF any storms do develop, severe weather is not expected. Most areas will just get rain with localized heavy rain possible leading to minor flooding.



The overall weather pattern the rest of the week is a gradual warming trend after another cool day today. After the storm system pushes through with rain to end the week, that will usher in cooler temperatures again for the weekend especially for lows.

Normal High: 76/Normal Low: 55 (WIBW)

Today: Morning patchy fog/mist/drizzle in some spots with cloudy skies everywhere otherwise decreasing clouds this afternoon from north to south. Highs in upper 60s-low 70s (mid 70s for those that get more sun). Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds will continue to clear out this evening leading to clear skies and with calm winds, patchy fog may develop. Lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

Tomorrow: Morning fog otherwise plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s. Winds NW/E 5-10 mph.

Clouds increase Thursday with a chance of rain mainly out toward central KS in the afternoon with rain continuing to move through the rest of northeast KS Thursday night before winding down on Friday. As of now Friday evening should be dry for those that have outdoor plans to begin the weekend.

The entire weekend will remain dry as well with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s (some low 80s are possible Sunday). There will be another storm system with rain returning Tuesday into Tuesday night.

