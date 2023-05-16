Topeka Police, Fire to face off in Battle of the Badges blood drive

The 7th annual Topeka Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is May 22 at the Law Enforcement Center.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our area first responders are in it to win it!

The 7th annual Topeka Battle of the Badges blood drive is coming up May 22. Topeka Police Cpt. Colleen Stuart and Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details.

The Battle of the Badges is a friendly rivalry, where donors who roll up their sleeves may then vote for their favorite agency: TPD or TFD. The winning agency gets bragging rights, and a traveling trophy.

TPD won last year’s battle, but Stuart and Stahl agree the real winners every year are members of the public. The blood drive helps replenish the local supply so blood is readily available when it’s needed.

The Topeka Battle of the Badges blood drive is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 22 at the Law Enforcement Center, 320 S. Kansas Ave. People are encouraged to register to donate at www.redcrossblood.org/give using the code “Topeka.” Walk-ins will be taken if the schedule allows.

