Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been identified.

Topeka Police Department said the deceased has been identified as Brandon M. Drew, 39, of Topeka.

Topeka Police Department said Drew succumbed to his injuries after a shooting that took place around 2 p.m. on Monday, May 15 in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. Upon arrival, officers located Drew suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Topeka Police Department said the investigation continues.

