Topeka companies deliver lunches to area law enforcement

They were able to deliver over 400 meals to Shawnee County deputies, Topeka Police officers,...
They were able to deliver over 400 meals to Shawnee County deputies, Topeka Police officers, and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers on all shifts Tuesday.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Tori Whalen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Insurance teamed with several local companies to show their appreciation for law enforcement.

They were able to deliver over 400 meals to Shawnee County deputies, Topeka Police officers, and Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers on all shifts Tuesday.

This is the 4th year the companies have delivered meals. They say they hope to return at least a little of the service law enforcement provides to the community.

“These guys, every day, they take it out there and put it on the line to protect and serve our community, so I think it is very important that we show them the appreciation,” Kansas Insurance’s Jeff Biggs explained. “Let them know that there are citizens and businesses that do stand behind them.”

“This means a lot,” Sheriff Brian Hill said. “I know all the officers look forward to this every year and as you can see, we have officers and deputies all down here together. When the community comes out and supports law enforcement it means a lot to us.”

Reser’s Fine Foods, Hog Wild BBQ, Swims and Sweeps, Cavanaugh Biggs Lemon P-A, and Eaton Roofing all chipped in.

