Topeka Collegiate celebrates 40 years, breaks ground on first of several projects

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka private school celebrated its past and future by kicking off a new project Tuesday.

Topeka Collegiate broke ground on a new entryway to the school, a way to mark 40 years in operation. The school says it’s the first of several projects planned over the next few years.

School leaders say they’re excited for what’s still to come.

“This is something that’s been a long time coming,” Head of School Lyn Rantz said. “Our school has not had a Capital Campaign for 15 years, so when the board looked at their strategic plan they realized now was the time to reinvest in the campus and the endowment.”

Tuesday was Topeka Collegiate’s last day of the school year.

