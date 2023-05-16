St. Marys vandalism suspects come forward, promise to right their wrongs

Vandalism is spotted at a park in St. Marys on May 15, 2023.
Vandalism is spotted at a park in St. Marys on May 15, 2023.(St. Marys Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - After a recent case of vandalism at a park in St. Marys, more than one suspect has come forward and promised to right their wrongs.

The St. Marys Police Department says that on Monday, May 15, officials were called to the community park with reports of vandalism despite recent messages from city departments and restoration volunteers.

SMPD said the damage was mostly contained to the top of Riverside Park’s lookout tower.

Vandalism is spotted at a park in St. Marys on May 15, 2023.
Vandalism is spotted at a park in St. Marys on May 15, 2023.(St. Marys Police Department)

“This is unacceptable for our community,” said an SMPD spokesperson. “Those responsible should be aware City Park has cameras, as posted by the signs at the entrances.”

Officials said security footage was reviewed before those involved came forward. No further suspect information has been released.

According to SMPD, the vandalism suspects have promised to remedy the situation. It thanked the community for its help in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend

Latest News

FILE - Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo., Jan. 14, 2016. A powerful Missouri...
Most Kansans plan to drive for Memorial Day weekend vacations
Crews extinguish an attic fire in Manhattan on May 14, 2023.
Smoke alarms credited for prevention of major fire after ventilation overheats
National Drug Take Back Day
3.7 tons of unwanted medication collected in Kansas
Riley Co. Law Board approves third proposed budget for Police Department