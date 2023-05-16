St. Marys vandalism suspects come forward, promise to right their wrongs

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - After a recent case of vandalism at a park in St. Marys, more than one suspect has come forward and promised to right their wrongs.

The St. Marys Police Department says that on Monday, May 15, officials were called to the community park with reports of vandalism despite recent messages from city departments and restoration volunteers.

SMPD said the damage was mostly contained to the top of Riverside Park’s lookout tower.

Vandalism is spotted at a park in St. Marys on May 15, 2023. (St. Marys Police Department)

“This is unacceptable for our community,” said an SMPD spokesperson. “Those responsible should be aware City Park has cameras, as posted by the signs at the entrances.”

Officials said security footage was reviewed before those involved came forward. No further suspect information has been released.

According to SMPD, the vandalism suspects have promised to remedy the situation. It thanked the community for its help in the investigation.

