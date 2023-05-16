Smoke alarms credited for prevention of major fire after ventilation overheats

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke alarms in a Manhattan home have been credited for the prevention of a major fire after a bathroom vent overheated.

Riley County Fire District #1 says that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, officials were called to 3503 Rocky Ford Circle with reports of a fire alarm that had been activated by a smoke detector.

“Due to early notification from the working smoke detector and alarm system, our firefighters were able to make a quick stop to this fire and prevent major damage to the home,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Martens. “I can’t emphasize this enough: install smoke detectors and make regular checks to ensure they are functioning properly. This fire happened in the middle of the night and could have gone unnoticed for many hours if not for the smoke detectors.”

When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming from the home and a small fire in the attic. Five firefighters and two vehicles responded from Stations 112 and 115.

RCFD noted that the small blaze was quickly extinguished and crews remained on scene until about 4 a.m. to ensure it had not extended to other areas of the home.

Officials said the cause of the fire was found to be a faulty bathroom vent that overheated. Damage was estimated to cost the homeowner about $12,500. No injuries were reported.

Crews noted that no one was home when the fire broke out, however, the homeowners returned just before crews arrived.

