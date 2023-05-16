Smoke alarms credited for prevention of major fire after ventilation overheats

Crews extinguish an attic fire in Manhattan on May 14, 2023.
Crews extinguish an attic fire in Manhattan on May 14, 2023.(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke alarms in a Manhattan home have been credited for the prevention of a major fire after a bathroom vent overheated.

Riley County Fire District #1 says that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, officials were called to 3503 Rocky Ford Circle with reports of a fire alarm that had been activated by a smoke detector.

“Due to early notification from the working smoke detector and alarm system, our firefighters were able to make a quick stop to this fire and prevent major damage to the home,” said Deputy Fire Chief John Martens. “I can’t emphasize this enough: install smoke detectors and make regular checks to ensure they are functioning properly. This fire happened in the middle of the night and could have gone unnoticed for many hours if not for the smoke detectors.”

When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming from the home and a small fire in the attic. Five firefighters and two vehicles responded from Stations 112 and 115.

RCFD noted that the small blaze was quickly extinguished and crews remained on scene until about 4 a.m. to ensure it had not extended to other areas of the home.

Officials said the cause of the fire was found to be a faulty bathroom vent that overheated. Damage was estimated to cost the homeowner about $12,500. No injuries were reported.

Crews noted that no one was home when the fire broke out, however, the homeowners returned just before crews arrived.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend

Latest News

FILE - Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo., Jan. 14, 2016. A powerful Missouri...
Most Kansans plan to drive for Memorial Day weekend vacations
Vandalism is spotted at a park in St. Marys on May 15, 2023.
St. Marys vandalism suspects come forward, promise to right their wrongs
National Drug Take Back Day
3.7 tons of unwanted medication collected in Kansas
Riley Co. Law Board approves third proposed budget for Police Department