Roadways near Tuttle Creek continue to flood following significant rainfall

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have warned drivers in Riley Co. that roadways around Tuttle Creek continue to flood after significant rainfall and some remain closed.

Riley County Emergency Management warned drivers on Tuesday morning, May 16, that Blue River Hills Rd. remains closed as water continues to flood the roadway. Road closed signs have been posted and will continue to warn drivers until it is safe to cross.

Officials noted that the northern part of the county received significant amounts of rainfall on Monday.

While waters have calmed a bit since Monday afternoon, officials say about 6 inches of water remains on the roadway. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Emergency Management also reminded drivers, “Turn around, don’t drown.”

