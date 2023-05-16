Riley Co. Law Board approves third proposed budget for Police Department

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Law Board in Riley Co., which governs the Riley Co. Police Department, has approved a third proposed budget by the agency for 2024.

The Riley County Police Department says that on Monday, May 15, it made a secondary adjusted budget proposal to the Riley Co. Law Enforcement Agency for 2024. The current budget is about $25 million.

After two initial budget proposals were presented to the Law Board on April 17, RCPD said it requested the agency come back with alternate proposals. After deliberation, staff presented the initial Proposed Budget 2 and created and presented the below-adjusted proposal with a reduced Cost of Living Adjustment - Proposed Budget 3:

  • Proposed Budget 2
    • Base Adjustments - $58,746
    • 8% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to employee salaries - $1,452,656
    • Salary Survey implementation - $898,460
    • Total increase over 2023 budget - $2,409,862
    • 2024 Proposed Budget 2 - $27,461,353 (9.62% increase)
    • Carryover from 2023 budget – ($256,633)
    • 2024 Proposed Budget 2 Realized Cost - $27,204,720 (8.60% increase)
  • Proposed Budget 3
    • Base Adjustments - $58,746
    • 6.5% Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) to employee salaries - $1,199,891
    • Salary Survey implementation - $847,304
    • Total increase over 2023 budget - $2,105,941
    • 2024 Proposed Budget 3 - $27,157,433 (8.41% increase)
    • Carryover from 2023 budget – ($256,633)
    • 2024 Proposed Budget 3 Realized Cost - $26,900,800 (7.38% increase)

RCPD noted that the third proposed budget includes a reduction of $399,208 - 1.59% - from the first budget and $303,920 - 1.21% - from the second budget.

“We remain focused on the personnel needs we are faced with,” Director Brian Peete said. “We are committed to providing professional law enforcement services which depend heavily on attracting and retaining top-tier talent. Continuing to implement the salary survey and providing our employees with a reasonable COLA represents an investment into public safety for Riley County for years to come.”

Officials noted that the third budget was approved for publication - the final approved budget cannot exceed this amount.

