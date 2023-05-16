Report ranks Wichita among best summer travel destinations in 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Wichita is among one of the safest and least costly travel destinations for the summer of 2023.

With about 85% of Americans planning trips in the summer of 2023, personal finance website WalletHub.com says that on Tuesday, May 16, it released its report on 2023′s Best Summer Travel Destinations.

To help travelers plan the perfect getaway, WalletHub said it compared 100 metro areas across the U.S. with 41 key metrics. Data sets ranged from cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions to the average price of a 2-person meal.

The report ranked the Wichita Metro as the 4th best vacation destination in the U.S. with a total score of 63.5. It ranked 7th for travel costs and hassles, 6th for local costs, 76th for attractions, 33rd for weather, 91st for activities and 5th for safety.

Toward the southeast, Springfield ranked 10th overall with a total score of 59.92. It ranked 4th for travel costs and hassles, 5th for local costs, 72nd for attractions, 27th for weather, 65th for activities and 94th for safety.

To the south, Oklahoma City ranked 16th overall with a total score of 57.73. it ranked 33rd for travel costs and hassles, 1st for local costs, 49th for attractions, 17th for weather, 83rd for activities and 77th for safety.

Bouncing up in Missouri, St. Louis ranked 21st overall with a total score of 56.95. It ranked 57th for travel costs and hassles, 12th for local costs, 28th for attractions, 12th for weather, 33rd for activities and 70th for safety.

Back to the south, Tulsa ranked 27th overall with a total score of 55.88. It ranked 32nd for travel costs and hassles, 4th for local costs, 61st for attractions, 18th for weather, 71st for attractions and 92nd for safety.

To the west, the Denver Metro ranked 36th overall with a total score of 54.01. It ranked 40th for travel costs and hassles, 33rd for local costs, 17th for attractions, 70th for weather, 16th for activities and 86th for safety.

To the north, the Omaha area ranked 42nd overall with a total score of 53.23. It ranked 41st for travel costs and hassles, 26th for local costs, 73rd for attractions, 44th for weather, 46th for activities and 64th for safety.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Metro area was ranked 74th overall with a total score of 47.21. It ranked 98th for travel costs and hassles, 11th for local costs, 31st for attractions, 37th for weather, 64th for activities and 82nd for safety.

Back to the west, the Colorado Springs area ranked 75th overall with a total score of 47.09. It ranked 52nd for travel costs and hassles, 58th for local costs, 33rd for attractions, 78th for weather, 68th for activities and 73rd for safety.

The report found the best travel destinations are:

Atlanta metro area, Ga.

Honolulu, Hi.

Wichita, Kan.

New York metro area, N.Y.

The report found the worst travel destinations are:

Oxnard metro area, Cali. Santa Rosa metro area, Cali. Baton Rouge, La. Lansing metro area, Mich. North Port metro area, Fla.

For more information or to see where other destinations fall, click HERE.

