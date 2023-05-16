REPORT: Kansas adding Christian Braun’s brother

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Parker Braun is following in his brothers footsteps after transferring to KU.

Multiple reporters are saying Braun is transferring from Santa Clara. He also played at Missouri too

This past season with the Broncos, he averaged 6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 56 percent from the field (led the team) and 34 percent from three in 33 games. He also had 42 blocks which was fourth in the WCC.

The Overland Park, Kansas native spent his first three years at Missouri after redshirting as a freshman. He is a grad transfer for this upcoming season.

