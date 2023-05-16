REPORT: Kansas adding Christian Braun’s brother

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Parker Braun is following in his brothers footsteps after transferring to KU.

Multiple reporters are saying Braun is transferring from Santa Clara. He also played at Missouri too

Can confirm through Lisa Braun, Parker Braun's mother, that he is transferring to #kubball.



Lisa said Parker, who's played at Santa Clara and Missouri, will be on scholarship.



Parker's brother Christian was on the national title team not too long ago. — Jordan Guskey (@JordanGuskey) May 16, 2023

Parker Braun has signed with Kansas. More to come #kubball — JayhawkSlant (@JayhawkSlant) May 16, 2023

Parker Braun's mom confirms he's a Jayhawk. He's chosen KU. — Gary Bedore (@GaryBedore) May 16, 2023

NEWS: Santa Clara grad transfer Parker Braun has committed to Kansas, a source tells @On3sports.



Older brother of former KU star Christian Braun.



Story: https://t.co/fJAG3TXke9 pic.twitter.com/HXI9q9dupp — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 16, 2023

This past season with the Broncos, he averaged 6.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 56 percent from the field (led the team) and 34 percent from three in 33 games. He also had 42 blocks which was fourth in the WCC.

The Overland Park, Kansas native spent his first three years at Missouri after redshirting as a freshman. He is a grad transfer for this upcoming season.

