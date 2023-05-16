Pickup rolls across highway south of Salina, driver seriously injured

FILE
FILE(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSARIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a pickup truck that rolled across a highway south of Salina has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:35 p.m. on Monday, May 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 198.3 on eastbound K-4 - about 2 miles north of Assaria - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1999 Dodge Durango driven by Lisa A. Broshar, 60, of Gypsum, had been headed east on the highway when it veered off the road into the south ditch.

KHP said Broshar overcorrected to the left, which caused the pickup to roll. The truck rolled across the highway and crashed onto its tires in the north ditch.

Officials said Broshar was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend

Latest News

Topeka crash
One taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka
FILE - The Keeper of the Plains, an iconic Wichita landmark, sculpted by Blackbear Bosin,...
Report ranks Wichita among best summer travel destinations in 2023
One person was taken to a local hospital after a Honda Civic and a Toyota RAV4 collided early...
One taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka
FILE
Carbondale woman’s vehicle impaled by guardrail after hydroplane incident