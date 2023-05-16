Pickup rolls across highway south of Salina, driver seriously injured

ASSARIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a pickup truck that rolled across a highway south of Salina has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:35 p.m. on Monday, May 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 198.3 on eastbound K-4 - about 2 miles north of Assaria - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 1999 Dodge Durango driven by Lisa A. Broshar, 60, of Gypsum, had been headed east on the highway when it veered off the road into the south ditch.

KHP said Broshar overcorrected to the left, which caused the pickup to roll. The truck rolled across the highway and crashed onto its tires in the north ditch.

Officials said Broshar was taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

