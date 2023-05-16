One taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a car and a sport utility vehicle collided early Tuesday at a west Topeka intersection.

The crash was reported at 6:05 a.m. at S.W. 6th and Fairlawn.

A black Honda Civic and blue Toyota RAV4 collided at the intersection.

The vehicles came to rest with their front ends against each other. The Honda was facing east while the Toyota was facing west on the east side of the intersection.

Police at the scene said one person from the Honda was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic was restricted in the area until around 7:30 a.m. as crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.