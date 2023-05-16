Officials learn man arrested for Topeka burglary may have set April fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As a man was arrested and accused of a Topeka burglary over the weekend officials learned he also allegedly set an April fire.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, officials responded to reports of a burglary at One Stop, 3103 SE 6th Ave.

When they arrived, officials said they learned the suspect, later identified as Addison-Julius J. Marks, 18, of Topeka, had stolen items. They were later able to find him and placed him under arrest.

During the arrest, TPD said it learned Marks has been wanted in another incident in which he started a fire on April 27.

Marks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated arson

Criminal damage to property

Theft of less than $1,500

Burglary

Interference with law enforcement

Marks remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond for the arson count and a $5,000 bond for the rest. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on Aug. 17.

