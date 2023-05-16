Newman Regional Health expands Express Care hours

Newman Regional Health Medical Partners is expanding their Express Care hours.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health Medical Partners is expanding their Express Care hours.

Newman Regional Health announced Express Care expanded hours of operation beginning June 1. On weekdays, Express Care hours will be open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. On weekends, they will be open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Newman Regional Health said they hope the community will find the hours to be more convenient. Patients can visit Express Care without an appointment. Officials said they recently added the ability to make an appointment using their Patient and Consumer Health Portal. Soon patients will be able to see the current wait time.

Clinic Administrator Lynn Doeden shared a comment about Express Care.

“Express Care is not intended as a replacement for your primary care provider, but if you need a same-day appointment and have a non-emergent illness or injury, then Express Care may be the right place to seek treatment,” explained Lynn Doeden, Clinic Administrator

Newman Regional Health said Express Care is located adjacent to the Newman Regional Health Emergency Room at 1201 W. 12th Ave. This allows easy access to their emergency room physicians and their lab and imaging services if necessary.

