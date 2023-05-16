New ownership revamps Tap That Topeka Beerfest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tap That Topeka Beerfest will return revamped and under new ownership and management.

Greater Topeka Partnership and Downtown Topeka Inc. announced Topeka’s top annual beer festival, Tap That Topeka, will continue under the ownership of Capitol Cocktails LLC, which is the same group behind The Celtic Fox. They plan to introduce a revamped event to the community. Capitol Cocktails LLC plans to move the annual event to early fall and hopes to tie it to The Celtic Fox’s “Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day Party,” encouraging festival goers to keep the good times going in downtown Topeka after Tap That concludes.

John Federico, managing partner at The Celtic Fox and majority owner of Capitol Cocktails, shared that the group “felt it was extremely important to keep Tap That alive, as one of the premier events drawing new faces to downtown Topeka.”

“Each of us behind Capitol Cocktails and The Celtic Fox is heavily engaged in the community and involved in the downtown restaurant-and-entertainment scene — so when we heard Tap That needed new organizers, it seemed like a no-brainer for us to get involved,” he said.

In addition to Federico, the Capitol Cocktails partnership includes Greg Schwerdt, Brooks Pettit and Jeremiah Nelson.

Celtic Fox General Manager Katie Turner shared a comment about Tap That Beerfest.

“Since it started, Tap That has been a great way to drive traffic to downtown businesses,” said Turner. “I’m excited to see that continue, and I look forward to helping the festival’s new owners grow the event, so that it continues to offer more to locals and visitors year after year. The Celtic Fox team has lots of experience organizing street concerts and events downtown, including The Celtic Fox’s summer concert series. That experience made this group a great fit to carry Tap That forward.”

Celtic Fox Assistant Manager Hayden Federico shared a comment about joining Tap That Beerfest with the Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day Party.

“With our plan to tie Tap That to the Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day Party, I think we’ll be able to get more people downtown for the beer fest, especially the young professionals crowd that’s always looking for new, fun and exciting things to enjoy here,” said Hayden Federico.

President of Downtown Topeka Inc. Ashely Gilfillan shared a comment her excitement for the new plans.

“This is fantastic news for downtown Topeka and all the shops and restaurants that call the area ‘home,’” said Gilfillan. “I’m excited to see how the Celtic Fox team is able to grow Tap That, making it bigger and better than ever.”

Former Events Director for the Greater Topeka Partnership Stephanie Norwood shared a comment about the new ownership of the Tap That Beerfest.

“It was tough saying ‘goodbye’ to Tap That — so I’m glad we don’t have to!” said Norwood. “John and the Celtic Fox crew were among those interested in taking over the event, and we made sure to do our due diligence when it came to choosing the right person to lead it into the future. I can’t wait to see how they take Tap That to the next level!”

