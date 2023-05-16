Most Kansans plan to drive for Memorial Day weekend vacations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the majority of Americans plan to fly to their Memorial Day weekend destinations, most Kansans are planning to drive according to a recent report from AAA.

On Monday, May 15, AAA projected that 42.3 million Americans will hit the open road and travel 50 or miles over the Memorial Day weekend - a 7% increase from 2022. In 2023, it said 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer compared to the previous year.

In Kansas, AAA indicated that about 385,000 residents will travel for the holiday - up 8% from 2022. Driving vacations will include 88.5% of travel with nearly 341,000 Kansans planning to take to the highways. More than 32,000 Kansans plan to fly to their destination while other modes of travel include 12,000 residents booking tickets for ships, trains and busses.

“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000 when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”

According to the organization, about 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destination over Memorial Day weekend - an increase of 11% over 2022. Air travel is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels with 170,000 more passengers than in 2019.

Despite high ticket prices, AAA noted that demand for flights has skyrocketed. Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest airports have seen since 2005.

When it comes to the nation’s roads, AAA said Memorial Day road trips are up 6% over the last year as 37.1 million residents plan to drive to their destination - an increase of 2 million. Meanwhile, gas prices are lower this holiday compared to 2022 when the nation saw an average of $4 per gallon. Despite lower prices at the pump, however, car travel will be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 50,000 travelers.

As for the best times to travel, AAA gave drivers the following timeframes:

Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time May 25 3 - 6 p.m. Before 1 p.m. May 26 3 - 6 p.m. Before noon May 27 Minimal traffic impact expected Minimal traffic impact expected May 28 Minimal traffic impact expected Minimal traffic impact expected May 29 12 - 3 p.m. Before 10 a.m. May 30 4 - 6 p.m. Before 2 p.m. or after 6 p.m.

“AAA is known for our emergency roadside service,” said Jon Burgett, ERS fleet operations manager for AAA Kansas. “We pride ourselves in providing great service and keeping drivers and families safe. We look forward to getting our members back on the roads as quickly and safely as possible for the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the busy summer.”

When it comes to staying prepared during car trips, AAA said summer emergency kits should include:

Fully charged cell phone and car charger

First-aid kit

Basic tool kit

Blanket

Rain jacket or poncho

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

Jumper cables

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets

