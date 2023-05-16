Most Kansans plan to drive for Memorial Day weekend vacations

FILE - Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo., Jan. 14, 2016. A powerful Missouri...
FILE - Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo., Jan. 14, 2016. A powerful Missouri state senator on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, unveiled a $2.8 billion plan to widen Interstate 70 to at least three lanes across the state, an even more ambitious proposal than what the governor originally asked of lawmakers. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the majority of Americans plan to fly to their Memorial Day weekend destinations, most Kansans are planning to drive according to a recent report from AAA.

On Monday, May 15, AAA projected that 42.3 million Americans will hit the open road and travel 50 or miles over the Memorial Day weekend - a 7% increase from 2022. In 2023, it said 2.7 million more people will travel for the unofficial start of summer compared to the previous year.

In Kansas, AAA indicated that about 385,000 residents will travel for the holiday - up 8% from 2022. Driving vacations will include 88.5% of travel with nearly 341,000 Kansans planning to take to the highways. More than 32,000 Kansans plan to fly to their destination while other modes of travel include 12,000 residents booking tickets for ships, trains and busses.

“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000 when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”

According to the organization, about 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destination over Memorial Day weekend - an increase of 11% over 2022. Air travel is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels with 170,000 more passengers than in 2019.

Despite high ticket prices, AAA noted that demand for flights has skyrocketed. Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest airports have seen since 2005.

When it comes to the nation’s roads, AAA said Memorial Day road trips are up 6% over the last year as 37.1 million residents plan to drive to their destination - an increase of 2 million. Meanwhile, gas prices are lower this holiday compared to 2022 when the nation saw an average of $4 per gallon. Despite lower prices at the pump, however, car travel will be shy of pre-pandemic numbers by about 50,000 travelers.

As for the best times to travel, AAA gave drivers the following timeframes:

DateWorst Travel TimeBest Travel Time
May 253 - 6 p.m.Before 1 p.m.
May 263 - 6 p.m.Before noon
May 27Minimal traffic impact expectedMinimal traffic impact expected
May 28Minimal traffic impact expectedMinimal traffic impact expected
May 2912 - 3 p.m.Before 10 a.m.
May 30 4 - 6 p.m.Before 2 p.m. or after 6 p.m.

“AAA is known for our emergency roadside service,” said Jon Burgett, ERS fleet operations manager for AAA Kansas. “We pride ourselves in providing great service and keeping drivers and families safe. We look forward to getting our members back on the roads as quickly and safely as possible for the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the busy summer.”

When it comes to staying prepared during car trips, AAA said summer emergency kits should include:

  • Fully charged cell phone and car charger
  • First-aid kit
  • Basic tool kit
  • Blanket
  • Rain jacket or poncho
  • Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
  • Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
  • Emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
  • Jumper cables
  • Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

