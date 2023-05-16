Man accused of rape, giving alcohol to minors remains behind bars in Riley Co.

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of rape and giving alcohol to minors has been arrested and remains behind bars in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, May 15, officials arrested Dameon Skidmore, 29, of Manhattan, after he was accused of rape and giving alcohol to minors.

RCPD noted that the arrests stems from an incident that involved a 15-year-old girl that he knew.

Officials said Skidmore was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor. He is being held in lieu of bond pending his first appearance.

Due to the nature of the crime, officials said no further information would be released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend

Latest News

Topeka recorded its 17th homicide of the year on Monday, May 15, 2023, when a man died after...
With 17 slayings as of May 16, Topeka on record pace for yearly homicide total in 2023
FILE - Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo., Jan. 14, 2016. A powerful Missouri...
Most Kansans plan to drive for Memorial Day weekend vacations
Vandalism is spotted at a park in St. Marys on May 15, 2023.
St. Marys vandalism suspects come forward, promise to right their wrongs
Crews extinguish an attic fire in Manhattan on May 14, 2023.
Smoke alarms credited for prevention of major fire after ventilation overheats