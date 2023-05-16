Man accused of rape, giving alcohol to minors remains behind bars in Riley Co.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man accused of rape and giving alcohol to minors has been arrested and remains behind bars in Riley County.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, May 15, officials arrested Dameon Skidmore, 29, of Manhattan, after he was accused of rape and giving alcohol to minors.

RCPD noted that the arrests stems from an incident that involved a 15-year-old girl that he knew.

Officials said Skidmore was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor. He is being held in lieu of bond pending his first appearance.

Due to the nature of the crime, officials said no further information would be released.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.