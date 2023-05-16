Local agencies to join Click It or Ticket seatbelt safety campaign

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Agencies around the state will take to the streets with extra units on patrol to underline Kansas safety belt laws.

The Carbondale Police Department says that between May 22 and June 4, it will join agencies across the state for the Click It or Ticket campaign to highlight the dangers of driving without a seatbelt.

“First, I want to thank the drivers that take their safety seriously and buckle up every trip,” said Carbondale Police Chief Shannon Seals. “I also want people to know that in the interest of saving lives, day or night, the Carbondale Police Department is committed to vigorously ticketing violators of adult seat belt and child safety laws - as well as other traffic infractions - which make the need for occupant restraint so necessary.”

Chief Seals said seatbelts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save a life in vehicle collisions - no matter what make of vehicle is driven. However, many still do not use their seatbelts.

Worse, Seals noted that not wearing a seatbelt is a habit that can be passed on to children and teens. The campaign will focus on education, strong laws and law enforcement support in the effort of saving lives.

During the campaign, officials said drivers will see extra patrols on Kansas roadways to enforce both the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. Both require occupants of vehicles to be properly restrained.

