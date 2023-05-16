KU football adds 3-star QB transfer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football has landed Mikey Pauley, a 3-star QB transfer from Nebraska.

Pauley is an Overland Park native, and led Blue Valley Northwest to its first ever state title in 2021.

As a senior, he threw for 1,945 yards, rushed for 1,214 yards and accounted for 45 total touchdowns en route to a 12-1 record with the Huskies. He won the 2021 St. Thomas A. Simone Award, presented to the best high school football player in Kansas City.

The athletic dual-threat passer joins a KU 2023 freshman class which currently ranks 71st in the nation, which is 55 spots ahead of last year.

The addition helps build for the future of the program, as current starting quarterback Jalon Daniels is entering his final season of college eligibility in 2023.

