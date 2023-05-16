Kansas fish survivability study to set nationwide precedent

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A fish survivability study at a Kansas City power plant will set the precedent for similar studies around the nation as 90% of aquatic life that passes through the system continues to thrive.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has continued his conservation series for the week of May 15 to highlight voluntary efforts of residents to take better care of the environment around them.

“While we hold hearings for the 2023 Farm Bill, I want to highlight how hard Kansans work every day to protect our environment and conserve precious resources that our Ag economy needs to thrive. Kansas farmers, ranchers, growers, and producers are finding unique and practical ways to preserve our land and protect our water and air. Their efforts are worthy of everyone’s praise,” Sen. Marshall said.

In the fall of 2019, Marshall indicated that the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities’ Nearman Creek Power Station finished the installation of four new modified traveling screens as well as a fish return system at the cooling water intake. The move was made to meet compliance with the Clean Water Act, which impacts about 544 power plants in the U.S. that withdraw at least 2 million gallons of water per day and use 25% of that water to cool.

During the optimization study, the Senator said the Environmental Department would divert the flow from the fish return trough that led to the Missouri River to a sampling trailer that was home to a large collection tank and a series of holding tanks to collect aquatic life from modified traveling screens.

Marshall noted that sampling events happened four times each month for two years and led to more than 90 sampling events as well as the collection of data. All species’ conditions were analyzed to include external injuries and scale loss as well as whether they were swimming normally, live but stunned or dead on arrival.

The Senator said the 2-year study successfully assessed that newly installed modified traveling screens and the fish return system are the best technology available for the purpose. However, BPU Environmental is still in the process of looking at all of the data, but currently, survivability holds at 90%.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Region 7 found the study was the first in the U.S. to be completed and will set a precedent for other projects - including within the EPA, Department of Fish and Wildlife, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

