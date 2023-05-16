K-State University held groundbreaking ceremony for Agronomy Research and Innovation Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Agrononomy Research and Innovation Center today.

The land grant university is adding another piece to the College of Agriculture. Governor Laura Kelly and Senator Jerry Moran joined K-State officials at the groundbreaking for the new center. This new infrastructure will advance and expedite K-State’s research and innovation capabilities in agronomy.

“This research and innovation center is the first of its kind on campus to provide us the facility and infrastructure that’s located at the agronomy farm for all these transdisciplinary teams to come together and work to make agriculture more productive, more resilient, more efficient, more profitable, and more sustainable,” said Dr. Raj Khosla, Department Head of Agronomy at K-State.

The school raised $75 million from donations and earned a $25 million state grant in a short timeframe. Dr. Ernie Minton, Dean of the College of Agriculture, said the future is bright thanks to everyone’s support.

“As we look to the future innovations in climate to smart crops and the kinds of things that are going to continue to make Kansas producers profitable are the kinds of things that we need to be involved with and our neighboring states have invested and so we’re really thankful,” said Minton.

K-State’s Department of Agronomy in the College of Agriculture is recognized as a global leader in teaching, research, and extension activities in plant breeding; crop production; range, soil, and weed sciences. It also contributes to activities in genetics, water quality, precision agriculture, sustainable agriculture, and environmental sciences. The new facility will feature new innovations to help farmers and crops, including a visualization lab.

“Imagine having a visualization lab where students are working with a suite of networks and sensors that are embedded in soil and on plants to asymptomatically detect disease or crop stress that may become visible to our eyes 5 days later, create a plan to address before the crop damage happens,” said Khosla.

This building will position K-State to attract students and faculty focused on expanding next-generation research while working more closely with private industry. Minton, who’s been at K-State for 40 years, says he never thought this day would come.

“The fact that it’s really actually going to happen is tremendous but more so it is good for Kansas State University, the institution I love so much,” said Minton.

The Research and Innovation Center is expected to be completed by 2025.

