K-State awards world-renowned autism spokesperson with honorary degree

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has awarded a world-renowned autism spokesperson and livestock and animal expert and activist with an honorary degree from its College of Veterinary Medicine.

Kansas State University announced on Tuesday, May 16, that its College of Veterinary Medicine awarded an honorary degree to Temple Grandin - a world-renowned autism spokesperson and livestock industry expert on animal behavior.

K-State noted that Hodes Family Dean Bonnie Rush presented the honorary Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree to Grandin at the college’s Friday commencement ceremony. She also served as the commencement speaker.

“Dr. Grandin has had a profound impact on the veterinary profession including our very own livestock facilities in the Veterinary Health Center,” said Bonnie Rush, Hodes family dean. “She is the world’s foremost leader in food animal welfare and handling, and she has made significant contributions to the welfare of many other species. She has had a tremendous positive influence on animal welfare practices within the livestock industry.”

The University indicated the Kansas Board of Regents approved the action in the spring and President Richard LInton conferred during commencement exercises.

Rush said Grandin has many honorary Ph.D. degrees, however, this is her first honorary DVM degree.

“I’m really honored and at this stage of my life right now — I’m way past retirement age, so the thing I want to do is inspire the next generation to go out and change things,” Grandin said. “I couldn’t go to veterinary school when I was a student. I can’t do higher math, so I couldn’t complete the prerequisites for trained veterinarians. I passed standard veterinary physiology and endocrinology courses, but I worry that some of the requirements, such as advanced algebra, may screen out some of the best veterinarians in the future. I feel I’ve had impact in my career by helping promote fear-free methods at veterinary clinics and other animal-handling situations. I always like to figure out simple, straightforward things that people can do, so we need all the different kinds of minds and skills to solve problems.”

K-State said Grandin is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University and delivered a Landon Lecture in Manhattan in 2016 on the importance of reducing fear in animals - especially cattle. She presented the lecture during the annual symposium as well in 2022.

In addition to a successful teaching career, the University noted that Grandin is a world-renowned livestock equipment designer and animal welfare advocate. In 2010 she was among Time’s 100 most influential people in the hero category. She is an author of “Emergence: Labeled Autistic” and the author of “Thinking in Pictures: My Life with Autism,” which inspired the 2010 HBO film, “Temple Grandin,” starring Clare Danes.

K-State indicated Grandin ahs also authored several books advocating for animal welfare such as New York Times best-seller “Animals in Translation.” She also gives many talks about animal welfare and the autistic brain such as her TED talk, “The world needs all kinds of minds.”

K-State said Grandin earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Franklin Pierce College in 1970, a Master of Science in animal science from Arizona State University in 1975 and a doctorate in animal science from the University of Illinois in 1989.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend

Latest News

Riley Co. Law Board approves third proposed budget for Police Department
Topeka crash
One taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka
FILE - The Keeper of the Plains, an iconic Wichita landmark, sculpted by Blackbear Bosin,...
Report ranks Wichita among best summer travel destinations in 2023
One person was taken to a local hospital after a Honda Civic and a Toyota RAV4 collided early...
One taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash Tuesday in west Topeka