K-State awards world-renowned autism spokesperson with honorary degree

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has awarded a world-renowned autism spokesperson and livestock and animal expert and activist with an honorary degree from its College of Veterinary Medicine.

K-State noted that Hodes Family Dean Bonnie Rush presented the honorary Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree to Grandin at the college’s Friday commencement ceremony. She also served as the commencement speaker.

“Dr. Grandin has had a profound impact on the veterinary profession including our very own livestock facilities in the Veterinary Health Center,” said Bonnie Rush, Hodes family dean. “She is the world’s foremost leader in food animal welfare and handling, and she has made significant contributions to the welfare of many other species. She has had a tremendous positive influence on animal welfare practices within the livestock industry.”

The University indicated the Kansas Board of Regents approved the action in the spring and President Richard LInton conferred during commencement exercises.

Rush said Grandin has many honorary Ph.D. degrees, however, this is her first honorary DVM degree.

“I’m really honored and at this stage of my life right now — I’m way past retirement age, so the thing I want to do is inspire the next generation to go out and change things,” Grandin said. “I couldn’t go to veterinary school when I was a student. I can’t do higher math, so I couldn’t complete the prerequisites for trained veterinarians. I passed standard veterinary physiology and endocrinology courses, but I worry that some of the requirements, such as advanced algebra, may screen out some of the best veterinarians in the future. I feel I’ve had impact in my career by helping promote fear-free methods at veterinary clinics and other animal-handling situations. I always like to figure out simple, straightforward things that people can do, so we need all the different kinds of minds and skills to solve problems.”

K-State said Grandin is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University and delivered a Landon Lecture in Manhattan in 2016 on the importance of reducing fear in animals - especially cattle. She presented the lecture during the annual symposium as well in 2022.

In addition to a successful teaching career, the University noted that Grandin is a world-renowned livestock equipment designer and animal welfare advocate. In 2010 she was among Time’s 100 most influential people in the hero category. She is an author of “Emergence: Labeled Autistic” and the author of “Thinking in Pictures: My Life with Autism,” which inspired the 2010 HBO film, “Temple Grandin,” starring Clare Danes.

K-State indicated Grandin ahs also authored several books advocating for animal welfare such as New York Times best-seller “Animals in Translation.” She also gives many talks about animal welfare and the autistic brain such as her TED talk, “The world needs all kinds of minds.”

K-State said Grandin earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Franklin Pierce College in 1970, a Master of Science in animal science from Arizona State University in 1975 and a doctorate in animal science from the University of Illinois in 1989.

