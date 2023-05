TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hat trick from freshman Dana Chavarria Delacruz was more than enough to pick up a 5-0 win over KC Washington.

Freshman Taniyah Barnett and senior Zuly Hernandez also scored in the match.

The Scots will now hit the road to play St. James Tuesday at six p.m.

