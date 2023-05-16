Grand Mere roundabout closes for full replacement in Manhattan

By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Grand Mere roundabout will close for a full replacement in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan announced Bayer Construction will begin replacing the roundabout at Grand Mere Parkway and Kimball Ave./Scenic Drive on Monday, May 22. This work will proceed in several phases.

City of Manhattan said the intersection will be completely closed to traffic through the first phase of construction, which will see the construction of a temporary fly-through route.

The City said the phase is expected to last until the beginning of August. Non-local traffic should plan to use alternate routes if available. Traffic will be able to access Vanesta Dr. and Vue Du Lac businesses throughout this project though routes might change.

For traffic impacts, drivers should expect moderate to heavy traffic and some delays on Anderson Ave. and Judson Dr. between Scenic Dr. and Kimball Ave. The local detours may see light to moderate traffic and also some delays in the area of local business-related detours.

The project is estimated to last 10 weeks to complete Phase 1, depending on the weather. The entire project is expected to last through the rest of 2023.

