Governor Kelly breaks ground on Rock Island Railroad Bridge project in Kansas City

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 16 to celebrate the beginning of...
A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 16 to celebrate the beginning of construction on the redevelopment of the Rock Island Bridge in Kansas City, Kan.(Governor Laura Kelly)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday, May 16 to celebrate the beginning of construction on redevelopment of the Rock Island Bridge in Kansas City, Kan.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly joined Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland and Kansas City, Kan., government officials for the groundbreaking celebration. The Rock Island Bridge in Kansas City, Kan., is a rail crossing of the Kansas River that connects Armourdale, Kan., to West Bottoms in Kansas City, Mo.

Office of the Governor said the project will build the nation’s first entertainment district on a bridge and will transform the Kansas Waterfront by adding shops and restaurants on the river with a pedestrian path connecting the trails on both sides of the river.

Governor Kelly shared a comment about the Rock Island Railroad Bridge Project.

“From its historic roots as a regional driver of commerce to this new revival as an entertainment space, the Rock Island Bridge represents the best of Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to this new attraction that will boost tourism and create more good-paying jobs, encouraging more young people to build their futures in our state.”

The Office of the Governor said the event comes after a recent announcement by the Kansas Department of Commerce awarding the Rock Island Bridge Project a $4 million grant.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce Toland shared a comment about the project.

“The Rock Island Bridge not only will be a stunning entryway to our great state but will be a signature addition to the growing Kansas tourism sector,” Lieutenant Governor Toland said.

The project is expected to be completed in Spring of 2024 and a new website with details can be found here.

