Glasco schools cleared following domestic incident near facilities

GLASCO, Kan. (WIBW) - Schools in Glasco have been given the all-clear after a man was arrested following a domestic incident nearby.

Officials with the Cloud Co. Dispatch Center have told 13 NEWS that one suspect is in custody following a domestic-related incident near Glasco schools that sent them into lockdown on Tuesday afternoon, May 16.

Officials said they were called to an area of Glasco near a school after they received reports that a suspect, later identified as Robert Jonte, had been causing a domestic disturbance in the area with a firearm.

As of 1:35 p.m., Dispatch told 13 NEWS that Jonte had been taken into custody and was beginning the intake process. Meanwhile, schools in the area have been given the all-clear.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.