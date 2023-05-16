Fork in the Road: Real food and real people form great environment at Abigail’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Great food and great company make any bar or restaurant, especially in this week’s Fork in the Road.

“You can only come and go a couple of times, and when you come in it still feels you were never gone,” Cassidy Smith, a customer at Abigail’s, said.

“That’s what it means for Abigail’s, it’s a home away from home,” Bartender Dana Malone explained.

A home that you never want to leave, that’s what Dana Malone found when she wandered into Abigail’s after moving to the Capital City.

“This was the first place I walked into when I moved here and it’s been my favorite ever since.” She says Abigail’s brings the full package to its customers.

“It’s got a homey feel and everybody’s welcome, and all of the food is amazing here.”

“The food is great.”

“The fish and chips, our breakfast is amazing - chicken and waffles, our blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes.”

“I’m going hands down every time the waffle fries, every time. They’re seasoned and crispy and they’re just homemade and absolutely perfect.”

“Philly cheese steaks, our wings have won awards here in town, our club sandwiches are ginormous.”

“I would say try one of everything.”

And the best part:

“It’s all homemade. Everything’s prepared that day, whenever you order it it’s cooked at that moment in time.”

The food is real, the friends are genuine, and that’s what Abigail’s does best: authenticity.

“I like that the environment is just really relaxed and easygoing. The food’s really good, they’re great bartenders that keep the environment really up and easy and happy, and it’s always a good time.”

“Come out, enjoy it. Come see us and have a great time while you’re here. Get a cold drink and enjoy the smiling faces around you.”

Abigail’s is located at 3701 SW Plaza Dr., while Abigail’s Oakland location is at 1909 NE Seward Ave. Both are open daily until 1 a.m. The Oakland extends its hours to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can see the restaurant’s latest updates on its Facebook page.

