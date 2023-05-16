Fork in the Road: Real food and real people form great environment at Abigail’s

Fork in the Road: Real food and real people form great environment at Abigail’s
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Great food and great company make any bar or restaurant, especially in this week’s Fork in the Road.

“You can only come and go a couple of times, and when you come in it still feels you were never gone,” Cassidy Smith, a customer at Abigail’s, said.

“That’s what it means for Abigail’s, it’s a home away from home,” Bartender Dana Malone explained.

A home that you never want to leave, that’s what Dana Malone found when she wandered into Abigail’s after moving to the Capital City.

“This was the first place I walked into when I moved here and it’s been my favorite ever since.” She says Abigail’s brings the full package to its customers.

“It’s got a homey feel and everybody’s welcome, and all of the food is amazing here.”

“The food is great.”

“The fish and chips, our breakfast is amazing - chicken and waffles, our blueberry and chocolate chip pancakes.”

“I’m going hands down every time the waffle fries, every time. They’re seasoned and crispy and they’re just homemade and absolutely perfect.”

“Philly cheese steaks, our wings have won awards here in town, our club sandwiches are ginormous.”

“I would say try one of everything.”

And the best part:

“It’s all homemade. Everything’s prepared that day, whenever you order it it’s cooked at that moment in time.”

The food is real, the friends are genuine, and that’s what Abigail’s does best: authenticity.

“I like that the environment is just really relaxed and easygoing. The food’s really good, they’re great bartenders that keep the environment really up and easy and happy, and it’s always a good time.”

“Come out, enjoy it. Come see us and have a great time while you’re here. Get a cold drink and enjoy the smiling faces around you.”

Abigail’s is located at 3701 SW Plaza Dr., while Abigail’s Oakland location is at 1909 NE Seward Ave. Both are open daily until 1 a.m. The Oakland extends its hours to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You can see the restaurant’s latest updates on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar

Latest News

Fork in the Road: Real food and real people form great environment at Abigail’s
Tacos El Sol — a Topeka-based Mexican restaurant has been open for 25 years as of 2023, and...
Fork in the Road: Topeka’s Tacos El Sol has served Mexican cuisine for 25 years
If you are looking for tender, fresh steaks, and burgers at a reasonable price for dinner,...
Fork in the Road: Restaurant east of Scranton features food & service that keeps regulars coming back
You can view Boone and Bounty’s menu and catalogue at BooneandBounty.com or stop by in person...
Fork in the Road: Bountiful beautiful selections available at Meriden’s Boone and Bounty