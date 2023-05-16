Federal action stumps Stormont Vail international healthcare professional project

Stormont Vail Flint Hills team members welcome new coworkers from the Philippines.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent federal action will now delay plans to hire more healthcare professionals at Stormont Vail through an international project.

Stormont Vail Health announced on Tuesday, May 16, that a recent decision by the State Department to cap visa applications has now delayed its program to hire more than 100 nurses from the Phillippines.

Officials noted that plans had been in place to have international nurses join the Stormont Vail team during the fall, however, now that action has been delayed due to the federal freeze which impacts employment-based priority visas.

The health network indicated that a large backlog at the State Department in visa applications was announced in April which has caused the restrictions in further processing. Healthcare providers have now asked Congress to step in to expedite these visas for healthcare professionals who are vital as the nation faces a workforce shortage.

“Our expectation is that we now expect the Philippine nurses to arrive in late 2024 or early 2025,” said a Stormont Vail spokesperson. “This federal delay is disappointing and will impact our efforts to provide care and services to patients and families in our region.”

Stormont Vail noted that the delay has also impacted other healthcare organizations across the nation. In the meantime, it will continue to work on other initiatives and strategies to fill current openings.

Recently, a handful of nurses from the Philippines who are part of the project arrived in Junction City to begin work at the Flint Hills Campus.

