Early Childhood Transition Task Force holds discussion to ensure children receive quality education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To ensure young Kansans receive quality early childhood education, the Governor’s Early Childhood Transition Task Force is diving deeper to understand where the system can improve.

On Tuesday, May 16, members heard from educational leaders and teachers who shared ideas to improve how children learn. The Task Force is in charge of reviewing Kansas’ early childhood care and education system to develop a roadmap for creating a cabinet-level agency dedicated to supporting the youngest Kansans.

Tabatha Rosproy, the 2020 National Teacher of the Year and employee of the Kansas Parent Information Resource Center, that there are resources available but the process still takes time.

“The thing is a lot of them take waiting,” said Rosproy. “They take time on the phone. They take transportation to get to these places. They take producing your birth certificate over and over again, which can be a challenge for families who might not have access to that kind of thing,” said Rosproy. “Something that should be easy and fluid becomes a time suck for families who are just trying to survive.”

According to Rosproy, there are about 188,000 0- to 5-year-olds in Kansas right now, and those that receive quality access to community services through the Headstart program are about 6,000.

“It is 3%,” said Rosproy. “So, there are a lot of stringent guidelines to have access to Headstart because they are looking for the most vulnerable families in our community, but there are a lot of families, especially post-pandemic, that are struggling with the same vulnerabilities, and the people on the governor’s task force are just doing this great work to be able to get their services to families in a more streamlined way.”

Rosproy said the biggest difference the Headstart program and a quality childhood experience can have on a child is preparing for future schooling.

“There are tons of research about higher test scores, fewer incarcerations, higher graduation rates, more success in their adult life because of the investment that has been made in early childhood education.”

