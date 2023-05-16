Dunkin’ begins ‘Free Coffee Monday’ offer in Kansas

Dunkin’ is launching “Free Coffee Monday” offer in Kansas for Rewards members.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ is launching “Free Coffee Monday” offer in Kansas for Rewards members.

Dunkin’ said the offer aims to perk up Rewards members’ week with a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee with any purchase every Monday beginning May 1 through June 26. The offer is available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Kansas. Dunkin Rewards members can receive their Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee each Monday when they activate the offer in their app before placing an order.

Dunkin’ noted Rewards members can enjoy a fresh batch of single-use offers available exclusively in the Dunkin’ Rewards app. Members must activate these offers in their app before placing their order.

  • Indulge in a $2 Medium Signature Latte** with any purchase, including the all-new Turtle Signature Latte.
  • Sip a FREE Medium Iced Coffee*** with any purchase, perfect for pairing with the much-anticipated Butter Pecan Swirl.
  • Stay refreshed all day with a FREE Medium Dunkin’ Refresher*** with any purchase.
  • Satisfy cravings with a $2 Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer*** with any beverage purchase.

Stay updated on the latest happenings at DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications.

