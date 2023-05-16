Concrete maintenance to close Browning Ave. in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Concrete maintenance will close Browning Ave. from Pecanwood to Stone Valley in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan said beginning on Monday, May 22, Bayer Construction will begin a concrete maintenance project on Browning Ave. This will be the first phase to replace concrete pavement on the roadway surface as well as install new curbs and gutters.

City of Manhattan indicated Browning will be closed to traffic between Sargent Lane and Stone Valley Dr. Local traffic from the residential neighborhood east of Browning must use Stone Valley Dr. to enter and exit from the south, as the Willow Grove Rd. intersection will be closed. Travel on Browning from Lawrence Rd./Snowbird Dr. to Stone Valley Dr. will be for local access only, including during extended periods on a temporary gravel surface.

City of Manhattan noted access to Anthony Recreation Center during this period will be from the south, also over gravel surfacing. Access to the rest of Susan B. Anthony Middle School will be from the recreation center parking lot or from the north parking lot, off Pecanwood Dr. Pecanwood Dr. residents will exit to the west, so there will not be any direct access to Browning Ave. during this construction.

For traffic impacts, expect light to moderate traffic and some delays on Browning Ave. between Kimball Ave. and Marlatt Ave.

The project is estimated to take approximately three months to complete this phase, depending on the weather.

