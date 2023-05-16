Closer than ever: Quadruplets graduate from same university together

Quadruplets in Colorado celebrated as they all graduated from the same university. (Source: KCNC, Molnar family, CNN)
By Jeff Todd, KCNC
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DENVER (KCNC) – Quadruplets in Colorado are celebrating as they all graduated from the same university.

For the past 22 years, Luke, Abby, Rachael, and Julia Molnar have been close, so picking up their caps and gowns together wasn’t out of the ordinary.

The quadruplets were born in October 2000 and stayed close growing up. They were homeschooled together, and when it came to college, they still stuck together.

Last Friday, all four graduated from Metro State University of Denver.

Four years ago, the quadruplets considered going their separate ways, but ultimately, MSU Denver gave them the most affordable option.

Even more impressive, the quadruplets graduated debt free.

Julia Molnar graduated with a degree in advanced manufacturing with a concentration in aerospace. Her identical twin Abby Molnar got a degree in cyber security with a water studies certificate. Both have jobs lined up with Lockheed Martin.

Rachael Molnar is heading to graduate school after getting her degree in integrated healthcare.

Luke Molnar is figuring out his next steps after getting his degree in mechanical engineering.

Getting to graduate college together is something they said they will never forget. And after spending all that time studying together, they say they’re now closer than ever.

Copyright 2023 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

