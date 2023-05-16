Carbondale woman’s vehicle impaled by guardrail after hydroplane incident

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Carbondale sustained minor injuries after her vehicle was impaled by a guardrail as it hydroplaned along the interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:05 a.m. on Monday, May 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 193 on eastbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Lincoln MKZ driven by Kahla Schuler, 34, of Carbondale, had been headed east on the interstate when the car hydroplaned and veered to the right.

KHP said the hydroplaned vehicle was then impaled by a guardrail as it slammed into it.

Officials noted that Schuler sustained suspected minor injuries during the crash but was not taken to a hospital via ambulance. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
High School Soccer
Highland Park advances past Play-In Game
Salute Our Heroes: Program coordinator at TCF works to keep families together
Salute Our Heroes: Program coordinator at TCF works to keep families together
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka