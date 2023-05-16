Carbondale woman’s vehicle impaled by guardrail after hydroplane incident

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Carbondale sustained minor injuries after her vehicle was impaled by a guardrail as it hydroplaned along the interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:05 a.m. on Monday, May 15, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 193 on eastbound I-70 in Douglas Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Lincoln MKZ driven by Kahla Schuler, 34, of Carbondale, had been headed east on the interstate when the car hydroplaned and veered to the right.

KHP said the hydroplaned vehicle was then impaled by a guardrail as it slammed into it.

Officials noted that Schuler sustained suspected minor injuries during the crash but was not taken to a hospital via ambulance. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

