Brat Trot 5K adds to Topeka Germanfest fun

The Brat Trot is June 10 at Lake Shawnee. It's part of events benefiting Holy Family School and Hayden HS.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After you fill up on all the great food from Germanfest, you can work it off by joining the Brat Trot.

The annual 5K run/walk is part of the festivities. Christy Hogan and Jean Bogart visited Eye on NE Kansas to encourage people to sign up.

Germanfest itself talks place June 3 and 4 on the Sacred Heart Church grounds, 312 NE Freeman Ave. in Topeka. The Brat Trot takes place the following Saturday, June 10, at Reynolds Lodge at Lake Shawnee.

The Run/Walk will step off at 8 a.m., following a route that will lap Tinman Circle three times.

Registration is $30. While late comers will be accepted the day of the run, people are encouraged to sign up by May 19 to guarantee a t-shirt. Register and find more infomation at germanfesttopeka.com/brat-trot.

Proceeds from Germanfest and the Brat Trot benefit Holy Family School and Hayden High School.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar

Latest News

Abigail’s is located at 3701 SW Plaza Dr., open daily until 1 a.m.
Fork in the Road: Real food and real people form great environment at Abigail’s
Fork in the Road: Real food and real people form great environment at Abigail’s
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
Topeka Collegiate broke ground on a new entryway to the school, a way to mark 40 years in...
Topeka Collegiate celebrates 40 years, breaks ground on first of several projects
They were able to deliver over 400 meals to Shawnee County deputies, Topeka Police officers,...
Topeka companies deliver lunches to area law enforcement