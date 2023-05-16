Brat Trot 5K adds to Topeka Germanfest fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After you fill up on all the great food from Germanfest, you can work it off by joining the Brat Trot.

The annual 5K run/walk is part of the festivities. Christy Hogan and Jean Bogart visited Eye on NE Kansas to encourage people to sign up.

Germanfest itself talks place June 3 and 4 on the Sacred Heart Church grounds, 312 NE Freeman Ave. in Topeka. The Brat Trot takes place the following Saturday, June 10, at Reynolds Lodge at Lake Shawnee.

The Run/Walk will step off at 8 a.m., following a route that will lap Tinman Circle three times.

Registration is $30. While late comers will be accepted the day of the run, people are encouraged to sign up by May 19 to guarantee a t-shirt. Register and find more infomation at germanfesttopeka.com/brat-trot.

Proceeds from Germanfest and the Brat Trot benefit Holy Family School and Hayden High School.

