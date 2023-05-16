Big changes coming to high school basketball in 2023

KPZ Week 6 (B): Lansing 37, Topeka High 63
KPZ Week 6 (B): Lansing 37, Topeka High 63(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some new rules will be put into place when the new high school basketball season rolls around.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the “bonus.” This will eliminate the one-and-one equation. Another change being made is when a teams opponent commits five fouls in each quarter, team fouls will reset at the end of each quarter rather than at the half.

“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”

The one-and-one bonus occurred when a teams opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half.

These changes were approved back in April during an annual meeting in Indianapolis as part of Rule 4-8-1.

