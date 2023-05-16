A&H Farm held groundbreaking ceremony for concert stage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A&H Farm held a groundbreaking ceremony today in Manhattan. It’s building a concert stage west of the farm to host entertainment acts.

The debut for the Main Stage will be a 6 band Country Series called Red Dirt Saturday which will include Brandon Davis who opened for Tim McGraw, serving as a fundraiser for Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Once complete, they aim to bring in more music to the community and partner with local non-profits for a new fundraising experience. The farm hopes the addition will make for even more family-friendly entertainment.

”One of the things we’re doing is we’re bringing families out we don’t have a family atmosphere where people can go to for the bands so we wanted to incorporate not only the music but also all the agriculture as well so we have the petting zoo, we have the corn pit, the giant slide, that families can come out and enjoy it and what we’re seeing is we’re getting people from states away coming and getting tickets for this event so we’re hoping it boosts the economy as well here for Manhattan.” said Andrea Dejesus, owner of A&H Farm.

The stage will also include VIP restrooms and a beer garden as it will be done before June 17th in time for the concert. A&H Farm is located at 1374 Collins Lane.

