A&H Farm held groundbreaking ceremony for concert stage

By Joseph Robben
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A&H Farm held a groundbreaking ceremony today in Manhattan. It’s building a concert stage west of the farm to host entertainment acts.

The debut for the Main Stage will be a 6 band Country Series called Red Dirt Saturday which will include Brandon Davis who opened for Tim McGraw, serving as a fundraiser for Big Brothers and Big Sisters. Once complete, they aim to bring in more music to the community and partner with local non-profits for a new fundraising experience. The farm hopes the addition will make for even more family-friendly entertainment.

”One of the things we’re doing is we’re bringing families out we don’t have a family atmosphere where people can go to for the bands so we wanted to incorporate not only the music but also all the agriculture as well so we have the petting zoo, we have the corn pit, the giant slide, that families can come out and enjoy it and what we’re seeing is we’re getting people from states away coming and getting tickets for this event so we’re hoping it boosts the economy as well here for Manhattan.” said Andrea Dejesus, owner of A&H Farm.

The stage will also include VIP restrooms and a beer garden as it will be done before June 17th in time for the concert. A&H Farm is located at 1374 Collins Lane.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar

Latest News

13 News at Six
A&H Farm held groundbreaking ceremony for concert stage
A&H Farm held groundbreaking ceremony for concert stage
Topeka companies deliver lunches to area law enforcement
Topeka companies deliver lunches to area law enforcement
Abigail’s is located at 3701 SW Plaza Dr., open daily until 1 a.m.
Fork in the Road: Real food and real people form great environment at Abigail’s