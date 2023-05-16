3.7 tons of unwanted medication collected in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 3.7 tons of unwanted, unneeded or old medication was collected in the Sunflower State during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April.

The Drug Enforcement Administration announced on Monday, May 15, that after law enforcement partners collaborated for the April 22 Drug Take Back Day, a total of 663,725 pounds of unneeded medication was collected at about 5,000 sites across the nation.

The DEA noted that its St. Louis Division collected more than 35,000 pounds of drugs in 238 collection sites in Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois. Those results broken down are as follows:

State Weight in lbs Collection sites Southern Illinois 2,313 lbs 16 Kansas 7,513 lbs 77 Missouri 25,431 lbs 145

Since it was created in 2010, the DEA said National Prescription Take Back Day is a bi-annual event that has removed more than 17 million pounds of unneeded medicine from communities.

The DEA noted that the event helps Americans rid their homes of medicine that is no longer needed - old, unwanted or expired. The medication can be a gateway to addiction and has helped fuel the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The DEA said it continues to expand opportunities to make the safe disposal of medication more accessible nationwide.

For a list of permanent drug drop boxes around the nation, click HERE.

