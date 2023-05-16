3.7 tons of unwanted medication collected in Kansas

National Drug Take Back Day
National Drug Take Back Day
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 3.7 tons of unwanted, unneeded or old medication was collected in the Sunflower State during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in April.

The Drug Enforcement Administration announced on Monday, May 15, that after law enforcement partners collaborated for the April 22 Drug Take Back Day, a total of 663,725 pounds of unneeded medication was collected at about 5,000 sites across the nation.

The DEA noted that its St. Louis Division collected more than 35,000 pounds of drugs in 238 collection sites in Missouri, Kansas and southern Illinois. Those results broken down are as follows:

StateWeight in lbsCollection sites
Southern Illinois2,313 lbs16
Kansas7,513 lbs77
Missouri25,431 lbs145

Since it was created in 2010, the DEA said National Prescription Take Back Day is a bi-annual event that has removed more than 17 million pounds of unneeded medicine from communities.

The DEA noted that the event helps Americans rid their homes of medicine that is no longer needed - old, unwanted or expired. The medication can be a gateway to addiction and has helped fuel the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The DEA said it continues to expand opportunities to make the safe disposal of medication more accessible nationwide.

For a list of permanent drug drop boxes around the nation, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend

Latest News

FILE - Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo., Jan. 14, 2016. A powerful Missouri...
Most Kansans plan to drive for Memorial Day weekend vacations
Vandalism is spotted at a park in St. Marys on May 15, 2023.
St. Marys vandalism suspects come forward, promise to right their wrongs
Crews extinguish an attic fire in Manhattan on May 14, 2023.
Smoke alarms credited for prevention of major fire after ventilation overheats
Riley Co. Law Board approves third proposed budget for Police Department