20+ interviews held as investigation into Emporia dance incident continues

Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.(Emporia Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 20 interviews have been held as an investigation continues into an incident reported at an Emporia middle school dance.

KVOE reports on Tuesday, May 16, that the Emporia Police Department continues to investigate an incident at Emporia Middle School in which a staff member has been accused of inappropriately touching students.

Police Captain Lisa Hayes said more than 20 interviews have been held after reports that an adult employee had groped multiple students following the school’s spring dance on Friday. Interviews have included the alleged suspect whose name has been withheld.

Currently, no arrests have been made and witness interviews continue. Those who witnessed the incident have been asked to report that information to EPD at 620-343-4225.

