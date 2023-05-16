13 nature trails highlight history in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A series of 13 nature trails highlight history, birds, animals and plant life in Shawnee County.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation announced the 13 hikes will highlight everything from historical ruins to the 1966 Topeka tornado to plant and animal life along the nature trails.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation said Recreation Leader Devin Cooper, Shawnee North Community Center, is a presenter and history buff. Cooper will take hikers through nature trails including historical ruins, wild prairie flowers, bird habitats, and animal and aquatic life. She will even share some of the darker history of Shawnee North Community Park.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation said pre-registration is required at parks.snco.us. Each walk has a $3 fee. All hikes are from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation has 60 miles of trails early 30 of which are nature trails. The Tornado Talk at Skyline Park is free and begins at 7 p.m.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation shared a schedule with the hiking trail dates and locations.

May 18 – Spring Exploration at Shawnee North Nature Trail: Explore plants and animals along the Shawnee North Nature Trail.

May 22 – Dairy exploration at Dornwood Park: Explore the ruins of the former dairy farm in Dornwood Park and hike for animal signs, amphibians and insects.

June 3 – National Hiking Day: Open-gate day at Skyline Park and Burnett’s Mound. 8:30 a.m. walk with Topeka Audubon Society. 11:30 a.m. walk focusing on the park’s plants and animals.

June 8 – Tornado Talk at Skyline Park: Learn about the F5 tornado that crested Burnett’s Mound and ran through Topeka in 1966. Talk begins at 7 p.m.

June 12 – Life in Westlake, Gage Park: Kids of all ages use guide books to study the bugs, snails and amphibians in the pond.

June 16 – Discovering Indian Creek at Shawnee North Community Park: Learn what animals call Indian Creek home. Use guide books to identify aquatic life.

July 14 – Over the Hill Shawnee North Park: Adults only program explores the grounds and missing buildings of the old farm as well as the darker history of bootleggers, grave robbers and the Topeka State Insane Asylum.

July 17 – Butterfly Walk at Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee: Explore the butterflies using magnifying glasses, guide books and bug catching.

July 20 – Photo Walk at Ward-Meade Botanical Garden: Learn to improve your cell phone photography skills by spotting good photo opportunities and using good techniques for capturing the best photos.

July 21 – Wellness Walk at Shawnee North Community Park: The Shawnee North Fitness Loop Trail winds through lawn and grasslands. The walk will focus on bird watching and park history.

Aug. 14 – History along Soldier Creek at Garfield Park: Did you know that the Soldier Creek Trail passes by a former hospital, family cemetery and a historic park?

Aug. 18 – Conservation or Preservation, Shawnee North Community Park: It takes a lot to run a park! Learn about different types of parks and how they are used. Travel 1 ½ miles along the nature trail.

