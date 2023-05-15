Wild Horse development plans to continue, new owner remains optimistic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When Julie Castaneda bought Wild Horse Saloon, she was fully aware of the buildings fate, which includes complete demolition.

In documents presented to the Topeka City Council are plans to raze the old Wild Horse building to make space for dining and retail venues on the corner of SW 32nd Terr and Topeka Blvd.

The development group, Missouri-based 911 Walnut, seeks to become a part of the South Topeka Tax Increment Financing District, approved by councilmembers last October.

In doing so, 911 Walnut would be allowed to levy a 2 percent sales tax on customers purchases to help pay off development costs.

Three city council members have voiced concerns during discussions, opposing a public hearing on the plan.

Councilman Spencer duncan said he feels that the developers are asking for too much and will continue to advocate against the tax during the June 6 public hearing.

Even as talks continue and demolition looms on the horizon, Castaneda remains optimistic that Wild Horse will return to its former status as a social hub for Topekans.

