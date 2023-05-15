Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.(Jerick Tafoya)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The westbound I-70 will be closed this weekend to allow roadwork completion.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka would be closed this weekend to complete pavement patching and striping on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

Starting on Saturday, May 20, and if the weather permits, the westbound I-70 will be closed from 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard at 4 a.m. The closure will last until the work is complete or by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

The 8th Street exit will be the last open exit for westbound vehicles.

Drivers should prepare for slow-moving traffic.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. For more information, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Westbound I-70 in Topeka to close this weekend
Westbound I-70 in Topeka to close this weekend(Kansas Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
FILE
Seismic activity in Central Kansas shakes residents awake on Mother’s Day
Emporia Police Dept.
Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
Topeka Police attempt to identify a vehicle and its occupants connected to a May 6, 2023,...
TPD attempts to locate vehicle, occupants connected to investigation downtown
FILE
Highway 75 south of Lyndon reopens after crash cleared

Latest News

Shawnee County investigation
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
Shawnee County investigation
Investigation continues, reports that dog was killed remain unconfirmed
FILE
Passage of new Omnibus Budget cements state employee pay bump
FILE
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead