Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The westbound I-70 will be closed this weekend to allow roadwork completion.

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka would be closed this weekend to complete pavement patching and striping on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

Starting on Saturday, May 20, and if the weather permits, the westbound I-70 will be closed from 8th Street to Topeka Boulevard at 4 a.m. The closure will last until the work is complete or by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.

The 8th Street exit will be the last open exit for westbound vehicles.

Drivers should prepare for slow-moving traffic.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. For more information, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Westbound I-70 in Topeka to close this weekend (Kansas Department of Transportation)

