Water main break forces crews to close Central Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A street in Central Topeka is expected to be closed for a week or two following a water main break.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, May 15, crews were forced to completely close SE 25th St. between Madison and Jefferson St.

Crews said the closure was forced by a water main break in the area.

Officials noted that the closure is expected to be in place between 1 and 2 weeks, weather allowing.

