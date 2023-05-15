WATCH: Taylor Swift defends fan from security guard during concert

Taylor Swift came to the defense of a fan during Saturday's concert in Philadelphia. (Credit: @brilayfield/TMX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Taylor Swift came to the defense of one of her fans during Saturday’s concert in Philadelphia.

People Magazine reports Swift called out security for how they handled a fan.

The incident came as Swift was singing her hit song “Bad Blood.”

As she was singing, Swift points off stage and says, “She’s fine” and “she wasn’t doing anything.”

She starts to walk away but then quickly comes back and yells at security to “stop.”

Swift continued singing the song without skipping a beat.

A video of the incident was posted to TikTok and has over 10 million views.

Swift allegedly gave the fan tickets to attend her concert again Sunday.

CNN reached out to a representative for Swift and to representatives at Lincoln Financial Field but has not heard anything back.

Swift is currently on her Eras Tour.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar
FILE
Seismic activity in Central Kansas shakes residents awake on Mother’s Day
Emporia Police Dept.
Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
A 13 News WIBW viewer took this photo of a tornado forming near Jackson County. Viewer...
Multiple tornado warnings cause damage Friday evening in NE Kansas
Topeka Police attempt to identify a vehicle and its occupants connected to a May 6, 2023,...
TPD attempts to locate vehicle, occupants connected to investigation downtown

Latest News

Emporia Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching students
Emporia Police clarify no arrest made in middle school sex crimes accusation yet
FILE
Hayden football gears up for cornhole tournament fundraiser
A man fishing in a kayak has a close encounter with a shark.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Shark attacks kayak of man fishing
The world's oldest dog, Portugal's Bobi, turns 31 years old. (CNN Portugal)
World's oldest dog turns 31