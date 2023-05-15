Washburn announces 2023 Hall of Fame inductees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All five members of this years class were former All-Americans.

The five members are: Jessica Fey (volleyball), Laura Kinderknecht (basketball), Will McNeill (basketball), Grant Gould (football) and Brian Folkerts (football).

Will McNeill played at Washburn from 2008-2013. Division II Bulletin Second-Team and Daktronics Honorable Mention All-American honors as well as being named the 2012-13 MIAA Most Valuable Player after picking up first-team team unanimous all-MIAA selection after finishing second in the MIAA in scoring at 19.5 ppg. He became the first Ichabod to record at least 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, 200 steals and 200 assists in a career.

Laura (Kinderknecht) Rezac played at Washburn from 2009-2013. According to Washburn Athletics, she earned honorable mention All-America from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, Daktronics and the Division II Bulletin. She also earned Daktronics Central Region Player of the Year honors picking up first-team all-region honors and she shared the MIAA Most Valuable Player honors and was a first-team all-MIAA pick.

Jessica (Fey) Stutzman played volleyball from 2009 -2012. She was Daktronics First Team All-American in 2012 while earning All-American Honorable Mention recognition from the AVCA in 2011 and 2012. She was a three-time AVCA All-Region First Team selection and was the MIAA and Daktronics Central Region Player of the Year in 2012. Fey posted a career .322 attack percentage in four years at Washburn - fourth highest in school history, and is one of 10 Ichabods to record over 1,000 kills and 300 blocks in a career. She became the 16th member of Washburn’s 1,000 kill club on Oct. 16, 2012, and closed her career with 1,211 kills and 342 blocks.

Brian Folkerts played at Washburn from 2008-2011. earned first-team Daktronics all-region honors and first-team all-MIAA accolades as a senior. He was a second team D2football.com All-American selection and a third team Don Hansen Football Gazette All-American pick. Folkerts played in 28 career games in the NFL playing 26 for the Carolina Panthers and two for the Los Angeles Rams and was part of the practice squads for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers. Also, a veteran in the XFL, he most recently won the XFL Championship on May 13 as a member of the Arlington Renegades.

Grant Gould played at Washburn from 2002-2005. He finished his career as Washburn’s all-time leader in tackles with 459 as well as setting the school record for solo career tackles with 205 and total assisted tackles of 254 which he still holds today. Gould earned second-team All-American honors from Daktronics and from the Football Gazette as a senior and honorable mention All-American honors from D2Football.com. He was a first-team all-MIAA selection as a senior helping the Ichabods to the MIAA championship and their first NCAA playoff appearance in 2005.

They will be honored on Oct. 7 in a brunch ceremony prior to the game against Missouri Western at two p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.