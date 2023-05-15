Vehicle fire caused by collision with semi-truck sends driver to hospital

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A vehicle fire caused by a collision with a semi-truck on I-70 sent one driver to a Geary Co. hospital over the weekend.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. 77 Highway and I-70 - just south of Junction City - with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2021 Chevrolet driven by Charles W. Lynch, 41, of Wichita Falls, Texas, had merged onto eastbound I-70 and came to a complete stop in the left lane.

Meanwhile, KHP noted a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Shelby N. Freitas, 30, of Palmyra, Ind., was rapidly approaching Lynch’s vehicle in the same lane of travel. As Freitas started to brake, a 2024 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Christopher M. Sacher, 48, of Abilene, that had been traveling behind her swerved to avoid her and braked as well.

Officials said this caused the semi-truck to hit the trailer attached to Freitas’ pickup which started a fire.

KHP said Lynch, Sacher and Freitas’ passenger - Joseph M. Allen, 58, of Palmyra - all escaped the crash without injury. Freitas was taken to Stormont Vail Flint Hills Campus with suspected minor injuries. All involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and damage was contained to the trailer and a 5th wheel.

